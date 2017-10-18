Rec board update

By Nancy Feehan

The rec board will meet Wed. October 25 at 7 p.m. at the MTC lunchroom.

Open gym will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8:15 to 10:15 a.m. You may use the gym or the stage which has a lot of nice equipment. The cost is $2 per session or you can purchase a daily use card or a $20 punch card at town hall.

Open gym basketball for men started October 17 at 7:30. Kids’ basketball practice started October 17 at 6:30 for their season with the Campbell County Rec Center teams.

Open gym volleyball is held Wednesday nights from 7 to 9 p.m. Please contact Nancy Feehan at 307-660-7428 if interesting in volunteering for a different time or any other ideas for utilizing the MTC.

The Starfish 2nd Hand Store is open on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon unless it is a holiday weekend. We still need volunteers for Saturdays. Do not leave donations outside the door during the week.

The town is looking at purchasing a key lock system for the gym so you can use the facility during certain times and pay a monthly fee; let me or a council member know if that is something you would like.

The town is also forming a planning board for the MTC with the purpose of promoting and making goals for the MTC.

The library is getting repaired and painted so it will be ready to rent soon.

The MTC currently has space available to set up a business and is also a great place to rent for family or professional events. Town hall has the fee schedule, deposit requirements and a key.