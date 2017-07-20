Rec board update

The first farmers market of the summer will be this Saturday, July 22 from 9 a.m. to noon. Sellers please bring your own table and set up your own wares and produce. Contact Nancy Feehan at 307-660-7428 or Char Delfino at 307-680-5738 with questions.

Adult softball is held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the baseball diamond.

The Starfish is open from 9 a.m. to noon. We accept clean usable clothes and household items. If we had some volunteers on Saturday we could get more items out.

Do you know how to write grants? If you want to help and have the talent, the rec board would really like to hear from you; please contact Nancy. Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Looking for a reasonably priced place to set up your business? We would love to show you what we have to offer at the MTC; one classroom could hold more than one business and it’s also a great place for family or professional events; call Town Hall for fee schedule, insurance and deposit requirements and a key.

By Nancy Feehan