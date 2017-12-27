Rec board update

By Nancy Feehan

The Starfish will be open this Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. We will gladly take your gently used clean clothes or household items. Our usual hours will continue to be Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Saturday, December 30 will be Open Mic Night at the MTC library, hosted by JB King. Open Mic Night is always open to musicians who want to share their talent and enjoyed by those who want to have a fun filled night in Moorcroft, WY.

The MTC has been utilized during the holidays for family gatherings. The cost to rent a room is reasonable after the town council lowered the rates. Stop at town hall to get the rates and information.

Open Gym will be closed Monday, January 1 and open the usual times the rest of the week. Open Gym is from 8:15 until 10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday mornings; Candace is doing a HIIT workout and you’re welcome to join her or you can walk or use the equipment on the stage for $2. Fridays are also open.

Monday night, at 6:30 p.m. is open gym for basketball; Tuesday night is open gym for families at 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday is volleyball at 7 p.m.

The town council has approved security doors which will allow access to the gym; a key fob can be purchased at town hall so that you can use the gym or equipment during hours more convenient for your schedule. Please let myself, the rec board or the town council know if you are interested; the cost per month has not been established yet.

Family Movie Night is planned for January 19; details to follow.

The MTC Planning Commission is having their meeting on February 20 at 5:30 p.m. to discuss all proposals for the MTC. Tracy Jones will facilitate the workshop. There is a proposal sheet at town hall; this is your chance to let your voice be heard. There is no proposal is too far out of the box. What would you like to see at the MTC for Moorcroft?

The EWC GED classes are held on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in room 158 on the east end of the building; use the Starfish entrance.