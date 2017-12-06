Rec board update

By Nancy Feehan

The Starfish will be open this weekend from 9 a.m. until noon. We are bursting at the seams, come in to find a treasure! We cannot take old paint or televisions that are not flat screen.

We will be partnering with the Moorcroft Chamber of Commerce so that on December 16, when Christmas baskets are handed out, those people may come and get free clothes at the Starfish.

The Moorcroft Community Christmas Nativity and Music Extravaganza church service will be held in the library December 10 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. This will be a great opportunity to celebrate the season and fellowship with the community. The chamber is furnishing snacks.

Santa will be arriving at the MTC on December 16 at 6 p.m. Plans are being made to have an evening of pictures, snacks, games and snacks with Santa joining the fun.

Family Movie Night is planned for January 19; details to follow.

The MTC Planning Commission at a date to be determined to present and discuss all proposals for the MTC. Tracy Jones will facilitate the workshop. There is a proposal sheet at town hall for your ideas; no proposal is too out of the box. We need ideas.

Open Gym is from 8:15 until 10:15 a.m. Monday and Wednesday mornings; Candace is doing a HIIT workout and you’re welcome to join her or you can walk or use the equipment on the stage for $2. Fridays are also open.

Monday night, at 6:30 p.m. is open gym for families and Wednesday is volleyball at 7 p.m.

The town council has reduced the rates for the MTC to encourage groups and individuals to use the building. The library and cafeteria are decorated for the holidays and are the perfect rooms for company parties. Meetings, family parties … Check with town hall for the new lower rates.

Please let the council or rec board know if you would support and use the gym other times than already posted to be open.

The EWC GED classes are held on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. in room 158 on the east end of the building; use the Starfish entrance.