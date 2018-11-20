Reasons for giving thanks in Moorcroft

Reverend Monte Reichenberg, who organized the Thanksgiving Basket event, sponsored by the Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce (MACC), shares the numbers for this year’s efforts.

There were 56 families who received Thanksgiving Baskets this year, which is four more than last year. In turn, the preceding year had 42 recipients.

Many single parent families and elderly are on the list of recipients as well as workers who have been laid off from seasonal work or are living on reduced salary for other reasons.

Of the 52 families who received baskets last year, ten declined to receive one this year because they were “in a better place” financially, allowing others who are in need to participate in the program. “They always tell us how important the baskets were to them and how grateful they were for the help,” says Reichenberg.

The increase this year, says Reichenberg, is due to the new families moving into the area who are not yet established. Also, there were more families who may be in need brought to the attention of the chamber.

“We contact each family to see if they could benefit from receiving a basket and are willing to receive one,” Reichenberg assures people.

There was plenty of food; Reichenberg figured the volunteers boxed about twice as much food per family this year. Around 30 LOGOS and LDS youth filled the boxes with the help of a few sponsoring adults.

“[It was]chaotic, to say the least, but wonderful to behold. I really appreciate how our community comes together to help those in need,” he says.

Additional items placed in each basket were a list of recipes for items included in the boxes, a list of those who participated and an application for Christmas Baskets.