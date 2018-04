The Moorcroft Senior Center hosted Ray Maple’s portrayal of Tom O’Day, an actual outlaw who ran with the Hole in the Wall Gang in the latter 1800s. Through O’Day’s recorded experiences, Maple, who has shared his life with O’Day for the last 18 years, told stories in the first person, bringing Wyoming history alive and entertaining practically a full house for more than an hour and throughout the evening, bringing forth laughter and applause from the audience.