Rattle those bones, it’s party time

Halloween is around the corner and witches, ghouls and goblins are showing up all over town. They’re waiting, no doubt, for the party on Saturday at the MTC.

Humans can play from 5 to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium, but these fun loving night walkers may stay to visit old friends at the haunted house.

Don’t be surprised to see a few wandering the halls in the cafeteria when the music starts at 7 p.m. as sixth through 12th graders get their groove on until midnight.

Don’t worry, though, they’ll all be back before dawn; after all, they need to look their best for Halloween night…