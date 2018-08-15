The Rally Ribfest was a great hit this year, according to volunteer Marge Reed

. After cooking up 192 half racks of pork ribs and serving more than 180 guests, “We only had a few ribs left.”

The event has not been drawing as many bikers as it has locals from as far away as Gillette and is becoming ever more popular. Reed said that they “may need to order more next year”.

Edgar and Rosa from Gillette (above) came to enjoy the relaxing and tasty meal Wednesday afternoon with plans “to come again next year”, said Edgar.