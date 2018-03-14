Public meetings to be held on aging voting equipment

By Sarah Pridgeon

County Clerk Linda Fritz invites the public to informational meetings next week on the aging voting equipment currently in use around the state. The current equipment was purchased in 2006 with Help America Vote Act funds and it may no longer be possible to have it serviced in the near future, Fritz says.

At the meetings, Fritz will be available to answer questions and provide the public with information regarding the fiscal impact to Crook County if no State or Federal funding becomes available to replace the voting equipment.

A meeting will be held at Moorcroft Town Hall on Monday, March 19 at 6 p.m. An additional meeting will take place at Pine Haven Town Hall on Thursday, March 22 at 6 p.m.

An online survey will also be open until the end of March. A link to the survey can be found in the clerk’s section of the Crook County website at crookcounty.wy.gov.