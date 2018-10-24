Public meeting set for infrastructure plans

By Grace Moore

The Moorcroft Town Council has called for a public meeting on November 5 to discuss the proposed Powder River Water project and the estimated cost to the town if the plan is accepted by the state and funding is granted from the Wyoming Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund. This is the last major infrastructural replacement needed to bring Moorcroft up to date on the municipal water line.

While the numbers are intimidating with mention of possibly raising water rates another $14 per household to pay for the $1,601,183 that the council is looking at borrowing, all is not as it seems. The council and Moorcroft’s engineering firm, HDR, have been working on a more long-reaching plan.

According to Councilman Dick Claar, who was responsible for the 100 percent-funded preliminary design for the project, “Sooner or later, we’re going to need their [SLIB] grant and loan money to create that project. In my opinion, we go ahead and keep our name in front of SLIB for funding.”

To this effort, the council will apply and “see what the recommendation is”. The governing body recognizes, says Claar, that the town’s existing debt load is too heavy for Moorcroft to carry another loan; however he would like to stand in front of the SLIB at their January meeting in Cheyenne “with a sheet showing all of our loans, projects and rates” before the board makes their recommendation.

If the group still recommends the town for a 50/50 grant and loan, “We basically tell them that we just can’t undertake this project at this time due to [our] financial situation.”

Claar noted the second option available for the town is to accept the funding and simply not actively start the project for the maximum amount of time, which, he says, is around five years. When the state follows up on the project’s start date, Moorcroft’s debt load can be reevaluated and if the project is still unfeasible, the moneys can be returned.

The potential rate hike would not take place until or unless the project actually began and the council recognizes that the town really cannot withstand that burden.

Claar reiterated his desire keep this last infrastructure water project before SLIB, “So that four or five years down the road, if our situation gets a little better, we can undertake the debt to complete this project; it is an cast iron waterline that is not in very good shape at all.”

If the recommendation of the state is to turn the town down for the Powder River Project this year, the council can reapply in 2019 and SLIB will be aware of the town’s situation.