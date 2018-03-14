By Andrea Wood

The students worked exceptionally hard this year to pull off

an amazing decorating feat. I am so proud of their motivation and attention to detail.

We were very lucky to have great assistance from Mr. Jenkins and the ag shop students and Mrs. Stroud and the art students. Mrs. Sams and Mr. Towell are this year’s junior sponsors and they put in a huge amount of time to make sure prom was fantastic for all the students.

Mr. Towell even served as this year’s DJ! Varsity Grafix provided the Prom Court sashes and Crowns and In 2 U Flowers, the Queen’s bouquet.

Student Lizzie Peterson said, “This year’s prom turned out really well. The decorations were gorgeous and the dance was really fun.”

We are so lucky to have such great community support!