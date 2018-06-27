Pride and patriotism June 27, 2018 melissa News Johnnie Faye Claar recently traveled through Branson, WY and saw their school decorated with U.S. flags celebrating Independence Day; she decided to bring the idea back to Moorcroft. Husband Dick was at the MTC “at midnight” Tuesday morning setting up this representation of the nation for everyone to appreciate as they traverse Converse Street for the next couple of weeks. The couple faced a problem as they mounted the larger flags on the partial wall; Old Glory kept dragging in the grass as she flew, so Dick adjusted the poles to give her a couple more inches to fly. Above, Johnnie Faye and MTC Committee member Nancy Feehan with the flags outside the town center.