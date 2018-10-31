Powder River Energy Foundation gives $10,000 to local organizations in special Holiday giving

Just in time for the holidays, the Powder River Energy Foundation reached out to assist organizations across northeast Wyoming who are making a difference in the lives of so many of our friends and neighbors in need.

The Powder River Energy Foundation donated $10,000 to 11 non-profit organizations in five counties through its annual 2018 Holiday Giving Campaign. This year’s recipients are:

Campbell County: Salvation Army and Feed the Flock Food Pantry

Crook County: Hulett Corner Market for Holiday Baskets; Moorcroft First Presbyterian Church Holiday Baskets; and Sundance Community Christmas Baskets

Johnson County: All Souls Episcopal Church Food Pantry, Kaycee; and Bread of Life Food Pantry, Buffalo

Sheridan County: The Hub on Smith for Giving Tree; and Walmart for Shop with a Cop

Weston County: Newcastle Ministerial Association Christmas Appeal; Home Loving Care of Weston County

The donation is possible in part because of PRECorp’s Operation RoundUp® program. Operation RoundUp® program gathers voluntary contributions from participating co-op members by “rounding up” their monthly bill to the next dollar, resulting in an average donation of 50 cents a month. These donations are then transferred to the Powder River Energy Foundation, which is governed by the independent, voluntary board of directors who represent each county in the PRECorp service area.

One hundred percent of Operation RoundUp® program funds go directly to the organizations and all administrative overhead to the Foundation is donated through its relationship with PRECorp. Additionally, since the Powder River Energy Foundation is a 501 (c) (3), all donations are tax deductible.

PRECorp members who enroll in Operation RoundUp® before November 30, are eligible for one of three 25-pound mixed bundles of beef, bison, and pork. For more information on the Powder River Energy Foundation or to sign up for Operation RoundUp® program, PRECorp members can call a Member Service Representative at 1-800-442-3630 or check the Operation RoundUp® program box on your bill, or visit the Powder River Energy Foundation website at www. precorpfoundation.org.

Since its formation in 2007, the Powder River Energy Foundation has awarded more than $875,000 to charitable organizations in every county of PRECorp’s service territory. To ensure the funding requests received by the Foundation meet the criteria of a charitable donation, applications are reviewed by the Board of Directors at their regularly scheduled, monthly meetings.