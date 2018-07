With Jubilee this weekend, and the non-denominational worship service to be held on Sunday, July 15 at 10 a.m., Pine Ridge Ministries will be worshiping in Robinson Park this weekend in place of the regularly scheduled services at Pine Ridge Community Church.

Pine Ridge Ministries worships the first and third Sunday at Pine Ridge Community Church near Carlile at 9 a.m. With a hope for bring a community together, gathered around Christ, the driving vision is, “It’s Simple! Love. Serve. Grow.”