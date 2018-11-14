Pine Haven’s Veterans Day celebration

By Grace Moore

The Veterans Day celebration, hosted by the Royal Neighbors of America (RNA), boasted a full house Monday morning as guests visited before the presentation began.

Bob Rudichar began the tribute with the Invocation, Al Kaldor and Ed Robinson presented Colors and lead with the Pledge of Allegiance with many other veterans and family members taking part in this respectful recognition of local service personnel, living and dead. The Moorcroft High School Choir honored the soldiers with song under the direction of Nathon Towell.

Mary Hancock, who has historically orchestrated the event, was commended for her efforts as the solemn and well-set ceremony concluded. The event was immediately followed by a tasty lunch of chili, cornbread and cookies.