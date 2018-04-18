Pine Haven tables solid waste decision

By Grace Moore

The question of supporting the creation of a solid waste district was expected to be on the agenda at last Tuesday night’s regular meeting of the Pine Haven Council, said Councilman John Cook, who had represented the town at a meeting of leaders from around the county recently.

When Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Pomarane asked if any other items needed to be addressed, Cook said “Yes, the solid waste district survey.”

The commissioners asked for letters of endorsement from at least three of the four other entities within the county before considering creating a district and Pine Haven’s council has previously withheld said support.

Pomarane noted the absence of this item from the agenda and Clerk/Treasurer Barb Hardy explained that with the (excused) absence of Mayor Larry Suchor from the meeting, he had specifically instructed her not to put the solid waste discussion on the agenda. The governing body tabled the solid waste district issue until the next meeting.