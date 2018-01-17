Pine Haven seeks grant to help first responders

By Grace Moore

An Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) is currently available to Wyoming municipal fire departments and EMS; the grant is a 95/5 percent funding and has a total of $1 million to be disseminated to qualified applicants within Crook County, according to Emergency Management Administrator William Cunningham.

If Pine Haven’s application is approved, the ambulance will be able to afford the motorized gurney for which they have been seeking funds for more than a year and, besides expensive equipment the town needs, the grant also covers training for the volunteers.

Cunningham will turn in all applications to the state by February 2 so the first response departments have been working on the required lists of needed equipment to facilitate handing the town’s completed application to Cunningham by January 18.

After ascertaining the available matching five percent in the accounts of the two departments, Pine Haven has approved the application for up to $500,000.