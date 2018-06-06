Pine Haven sanitary sewer update

Construction on the Sanitary Sewer (Whitetail Drive to Aspen Lane) project continues in the area north of Vista Grand Drive and Deer Drive between Whitetail Drive and Elm Street. The contractor, JR Civil, will continue installing sewer mainline and service connections in the area over the next couple of weeks. Deer Drive should be reopened as that crossing has been completed. It is anticipated that they will be crossing Whitetail Drive this week and/or next week; access may be affected for short periods of time. Construction on this project will resume through the end of June.