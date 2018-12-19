Pine Haven Council wraps up year

By Grace Moore

At the regular council meeting of the Pine Haven Town Council last Tuesday night, Mayor Larry Suchor was commended by his fellows for his efforts in behalf of the town for the last eight years.

It has to go

A long standing issue of an older singlewide trailer being installed on an individual’s property had been resolved by the council last month, but the date for the removal of said trailer from Pine Haven’s limits was not clearly set so a neighbor asked the governing body for a time limit for the property owner to remove the trailer.

The structure has been in place since June and has been denied since November. The neighbor expressed his concern that the situation will not be actually finished for an indefinite period of time.

The council asked and was advised by Town Attorney Pat Carpenter that they decide a time period in which the trailer must be removed and instruct the clerk to write a letter to the owner. The decision was later made at the special meeting on Monday, December 17.

Coming online

The new water tank was brought online Monday in Pine Haven.

Sunny Schell, Pine Haven Public Works Director warned residents with low pressure to pay attention while the changeover was in progress in case older pipes ruptured. People who have gone for the winter will face the same issue when they return and run the newly pressurized water as well.

HDR Engineering’s Heath Turbiville also warned people that there may be sediment “for a while” before the water “settles” in the pipes, similar to flushing hydrants.

Starting terms on the move

Incoming mayor Bill Cunningham and council woman Kristie Speed will be joining incumbent council members at February’s WAM Conference.

Roads by any other name

A resolution was passed renaming Whitetail Drive, dividing it into three distinct parts, North Whitetail Drive, South Whitetail Drive and Fawn Drive.