Pine Haven construction update

JR Civil is nearing completion on the Sanitary Sewer-Whitetail Drive to Aspen Lane project continues in the area near Whitetail Drive. They have finished installing the sanitary sewer main; placing gravel on roadways, seeding and other clean-up items will be performed through the end of June.

Water Tank and Well

DRM, subcontractors and their subcontractors will continue work on the tank foundation and waterline piping within the tank site.

Construction on this project is anticipated to continue through the end of November with final coating of the tank taking place in the spring of 2019.

Well Drilling

Abandonment of the existing well has been completed. The drilling contractor, Hydro Resources, plans to mobilize to the site sometime this month.

Drilling will be 24 hours a day seven days a week until complete and it is anticipated that the bulk of the drilling activities will take place from July to September.