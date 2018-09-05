Pine Haven construction update

300,000 Gallon Elevated Water Tank & Well

The tank is mostly erected and the contractor plans to start coating in the coming weeks. Water line work in and near the tank site is expected to take place this month and next.

Construction on this project is anticipated to continue through the end of November. Final coating of the tank may not take place until spring of 2019.

Pine Haven 3 Well Drilling

The contractor, Hydro Resources, has mobilized to the site and drilling is underway. Drilling will be performed 24 hours a day, seven days a week until completion around the end of September.