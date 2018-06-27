Pine Haven construction projects update

Sanitary Sewer

JR Civil is nearing completion on the Sanitary Sewer-Whitetail Drive to Aspen Lane project. They have finished installing the sanitary sewer main and clean-up will continue including the placement of gravel on roadways and seeding.

Elevated Water Tank

DRM, subcontractors and their subcontractors will continue work on the tank foundation and waterline piping within the tank site. Construction on this project is anticipated to continue through the end of November with final coating of the tank taking place in the spring of 2019.

Pine Haven 3 Well

The drilling Contractor, Hydro Resources, plans to grade the drilling pad this month. Actual drilling is not anticipated to start until August. Drilling will be 24 hours a day seven days a week until complete.