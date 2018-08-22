Pine Haven construction projects update

300,000 gallon elevated water tank & well

The contractor has placed the concrete floor at the base of the pedestal and plan to have the base, pedestal and tank mostly assembled by October. Construction on this project is anticipated to continue through the end of November with final coating of the tank taking place in the spring of 2019.

Pine Haven 3 well drilling

The drilling contractor, Hydro Resources, has mobilized to the site and has been grading the drilling pad. They plan to start drilling next week, drilling will be performed 24 hours a day, seven days a week until complete.