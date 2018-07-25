Pine Haven Construction Projects update

300,000 Gallon Elevated Water Tank & Well

DRM and their subcontractors have completed the work on the tank foundation and will continue working on the waterline piping within the tank site. Steel for the tank has been delivered to the site and welding for the base sections is currently under way.

Construction on this project is anticipated to continue through the end of November with final coating of the tank taking place in the spring of 2019.

Pine Haven 3 Well Drilling

The drilling Contractor, Hydro Resources, plans to grade the drilling pad this month. Drilling is anticipated to start in early August and will be performed 24 hours a day, seven days a week until complete.