Pine Haven construction projects update

Sanitary Sewer

Final completion has been reached on the Sanitary Sewer-Whitetail Drive to Aspen Lane project.

Elevated Water Tank and Well

Work will continue on the tank foundation and waterline piping within the tank site. Construction on this project is anticipated to continue through the end of November with final coating of the tank taking place in the spring of 2019.

Pine Haven 3 Well Drilling

The drilling contractor plans to grade the drilling pad this month. Drilling is anticipated to start in early August and will be performed 24 hours a day, seven days a week until complete.