Pine Haven construction projects update

Sanitary Sewer

The Sanitary Sewer-Whitetail Drive to Aspen Lane project is nearing completion. The contractor has finished installing the sanitary sewer main and only a few minor punch-list items remain.

Elevated Water Tank & Well

Work will continue work on the tank foundation and waterline piping within the tank site. Construction on this project is anticipated to continue through the end of November with final coating of the tank taking place in the spring of 2019.

Well Drilling

The drilling contractor, Hydro Resources, plans to grade the drilling pad for Well 3 this month. Actual drilling is not anticipated to start until August. Drilling will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week until complete.