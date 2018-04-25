Picturing the past in Wyoming

Wyoming Rural Landscapes and Fences, a photography exhibit, is currently on display at West Texas Trail Museum; on loan from Wyoming State Museum in Cheyenne. The exhibit depicts a variety of rural images throughout different counties in Wyoming.

One picture shows the McKenzie rye field in Crook County. Rye was a popular crop in the early 20th century in Crook and Weston counties. Another picture shows the Two Bar Ranch, headquarters of the Swan Land and Cattle Company, operated from 1883 through 1947. It was one of the first foreign-owned cattle companies in the territory, running 113,000 head of cattle at one time.

Another picture illustrates Sheridan Flouring Mills Inc. Grain Elevator. This Elevator was one of thirteen built along the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad, as far north of Hardin, Montana and east of Gillette, Wyoming and By 1934, the mill handled 750,000 to 1,000,000 barrels of wheat annually. The Sheridan Flouring Mill closed in 1972.

Another rural picture on display is the LX Bar Ranch, Powder River in Campbell County. Wyoming Governor and U.S. Senator John B. Kendrick headed a vast ranch empire that included eight ranches spread over six counties in Wyoming and Montana. The LX Bar Ranch included a chicken coop solar heated and built with eighteen inch thick sandstone walls on a two foot wide foundation.

These are just a few of the rural landscapes represented in the exhibit. A variety of fencing structures and cemetery fences professionally photographed by Richard Collier, are on display as well. These fences characterize Albany, Carbon, Fremont, Goshen, Johnson, Laramie, Sweetwater, and Teton counties.

West Texas Trail Museum director, Cynthia Clonch, invites the public to stop by the museum and enjoy these photographs, plus an assortment of more rural landscapes and fences courtesy of Wyoming State Museum. The exhibit is on display now and throughout May and June.