Picking up trash options

By Grace Moore

The possibility of moving the garbage pick-up service from the town to a contractor again, after about a decade of maintaining the service in-house, was introduced by incoming Moorcroft Mayor Dick Claar last week, citing the reason as, “Our truck’s getting worn out.”

However, this potential added expense to the town was not received without controversy. There are issues with which the council is currently and consistently dealing that raise the question of the advisability of putting more cost on the town right now.

Councilman Owen Mathews was not reticent about his concerns, saying, “If we have a contract again and are going to pay out $20,000 for pick up, that’s $20,000 that isn’t in the budget; it’s not going to change [the]bottom line.”

He also discussed the approximately $23,000 the public works department has spent in the last three months in part to repair the scale, saying, “We ran for a long time without a scale and there are places all over that don’t have a scale.”

Mathews reminded his fellows that the town is the only entity running over the scale and the tonnage is on a base rate; and in part to repair the compactor, $10,000 was recently spent on the compactor for a hole in the radiator and another in the water pump, “and I knew nothing about it”. This sentiment was strongly supported by Mayor Pro-Tem Paul Smoot.

Public Works Director Cory Allison answered that he had informed the council previously about the estimated cost of repairing the machine in the neighborhood of $7000.

“It ended up being more, but everybody knew about it,” he said.

He then explained that the repairman had to go through much more than anticipated to fix the issues: “They had to tear the whole front of the engine out to get to it”.

Claar had received from HDR Engineering’s Heath Turbiville news that, by the first of the year, the town may be permitted for further growth of the landfill. “If we do go with the pick-up by a contractor, that would free up a person to operate that landfill a couple of days a week,” he said.

Claar is also advocating reopening the landfill to other municipalities and the county.

The town has asked for quotes from various contractors, “I don’t know what we’ll get.” Claar said. The council will discuss the received quotes at the special January 2 meeting, where they “will pursue it or drop it if it doesn’t look attractive”.