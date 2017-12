By Marci Allison

Last weekend the Wolves traveled to Gillette to wrestle in the Pat Weede Invitational Duals. There, they met up with seven other team

s to place sixth out of eight.

They wrestled four duals on Friday and three more on Saturday against some very tough competition. Individual dual results were:

Moorcroft vs. Thunder Basin, 32-33

132 – Caleb Cook wins by pin in 1:18; 138 – Parker Seeley lost in overtime by decision 3-1; 145 – Cole Cook lost by decision 6-4; 152 – Christian Nieto lost by pin; 160 – Casey DeLong won by pin in 3:27 to bring the dual score to 12-12. At 170 Rowdy Pfeil won by decision 7-5; 182 – Tucker Allison won by pin in 2:42; 195 – Tommy Schlater lost by decision 6-5; 220 – Solomon Petz lost by decision 12-6; 285 – Tanner Feehan lost by decision 3-2; bringing the score to 21-21. At 106 – Tyzer Isenberger lost by pin, 113 – Mica Herrera won by pin in 2:39, 120 – was open for the Wolves, and 126 – Cole Ward won by tech fall 15-0, to bring the final dual score 33-32, Thunder Basin.

Moorcroft vs. Raid City Central, SD, 22-41

138 – Parker Seeley won with a pin in 1:30; 145 – Cole Cook won by decision 7-2; 152 – Christian Nieto lost by fall; 160 – Casey DeLong lost by decision 5-2; 170 – Tucker Allison lost by decision 11-4; 195 – Tommy Schlater lost by decision 12-6; 220 – Solomon Petz won by decision 13-7; 285 – Tanner Feehan lost by decision 5-2; 106 – Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; 113 – Mica Herrera won by forfeit; 120 – Cole Ward won by major decision 12-2; 126 – was open for the Wolves; 132 – Caleb Cook lost by decision 17-2. The dual ended with a score of 22-41 for Rapid City.

Moorcroft vs. Bismark Century, ND, 30-42

Cole Cook lost by decision in overtime 5-3; Christian Nieto lost by fall; Casey DeLong won by decision 9-2; Rowdy Pfeil won with a pin in 2:49; Tucker Allison won by pin in 1:31, bringing the dual score to 9-15 Bismark. Up next was Tommy Schlater, who won by pin in 0:45 followed by Solomon Petz who won by pin in 0:15 and Tanner Feehan who lost by a fall. At 106 – Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; Mica Herrera lost by fall and Cole Ward lost by fall to bring the score to 27-33 Bismark. Wolves were open at 126; 132 – Caleb Cook lost by decision 6-3; and 138- Parker Seeley won by decision 6-2 to end the dual with a score of 30-42 Bismark.

Moorcroft vs. Sidney, MT, 15-56

152- Christian Nieto lost by fall, Casey DeLong lost by fall; Rowdy Pfeil lost by fall; Tucker Allison won by pin in 3:25; Tommy Schlater won by decision 3-2; 220 – Solomon Petz won by pin in 1:54 to bring the score to, 15-18 Sidney. Tanner Feehan lost by major decision 13-0; Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; Mica Herrera lost by fall; Cole Ward lost by fall; 126 – open; Caleb Cook lost by decision 11-4; Parker Seeley lost by major decision 8-0; and Cole Cook lost by decision 3-2. The dual ended with a final score of 15-56 Sidney.

Moorcroft vs. Scottsbluff, NE, 42-35

Casey DeLong started off with a win by forfeit; Rowdy Pfeil won by forfeit; Tucker Allison won by forfeit; Tommy Schlater won by forfeit; 220- Solomon Petz won with a pin in 1:42; Tannner Feehan won by forfeit; Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; Mica Herrera lost by fall; Cole Ward lost by decision 10-3; Charmayne DeLong lost by fall; Caleb Cook lost by a tech fall 22-5; Parker Seeley won by forfeit; Cole Cook lost by decision 9-4; and Christian Nieto lost by fall. The dual ended 42-35 Moorcroft.

Moorcroft vs. Campbell County, 78-6

Rowdy Pfeil won by pin in 2:17; Tucker Allison won by pin in 0:42; Tommy Schlater won by forfeit; Lane Mosteller won by forfeit; Tanner Feehan won by forfeit; Tyzer Isenberger won by pin in 1:00; Mica Herrera won by forfeit; Cole Ward won by forfeit; Charmayne DeLong won by forfeit; Caleb Cook won by pin in 1:03; Parker Seeley won by pin in 1:25; Cole Cook won by pin in 2:47; Christian Nieto lost by fall; and Casey DeLong won by pin in 2:45 to end the dual with a score of 78-6 Moorcroft.

Moorcroft vs. Natrona County, 33-41

Tucker Allison won by decision 4-2; Tommy Schlater lost by a fall; Solomon Petz won by decision 7-6; Tanner Feehan lost by fall; Tyzer Isenberger lost by fall; Mica Herrera won by forfeit; Cole Ward lost by fall; Charmayne DeLong lost by fall; Caleb Cook won by pin in 1:23; Parker Seeley won by pin in 1:00; Cole Cook won in ultimate overtime by decision 6-2; Christian Nieto lost by fall; Casey DeLong won by pin in 3:35; and at 170- Rowdy Pfeil lost by fall in 3:05 to end the dual with a final score of 33-41 Natrona.

Next up for the Wolves is the Hettinger Classic Tournament in Hettinger, ND, on January 5-6.