Oshoto Community Bible Church welcomes new pastor

John Baldwin, with his wife Vickie, became the new pastor and wife at Oshoto Community Bible Church on July 8. Pastor John and Vickie both graduated from Multnomah Bible College in Portland, Oregon, and John earned his ThM from Dallas Theological Seminary in Dallas, Texas.

The couple has been married 40 years and have three grown children and one grandchild. They pastored in Oregon for twenty y

ears and most recently came from Lusk, WY, where John worked as an RN and Vickie ministered at the women’s prison.

They are excited to be a part of the community of Oshoto and surrounding areas.