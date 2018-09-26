Operation Christmas Child looking for donations

It is shoebox collection time again! Operation Christmas Child is an organization that has been filling

shoeboxes with gifts and hearts with joy for the last 25 years. This year, Northeast Wyoming set a goal to collect 6000 shoeboxes.

Together, we can reach this goal by hosting community/church/club shoebox packing parties, as well as spreading awareness to others. Many children in third world countries have never received a Christmas gift and you can make a difference in their lives through the power of a simple shoebox.

There are some items that can NOT be included in shoeboxes. No candy, toothpaste, gum, seeds, food, war-related items, used items, medications, vitamins, liquids or lotions, breakables or aerosol cans are allowed.

You can use a standard shoebox and fill it with age appropriate toys, school supplies, hygiene items like soap, toothbrushes, combs, washcloths, sunglasses, hats, socks, musical instruments, a stuffed animal, fabric and sewing supplies, small hammers and tools and personal note. If you include your name and full address the child may write back. Faith Anderson received a letter back from a shoebox recipient in the Philippines in 2013.

All the information can be found online at samaritanspurse.org or you can call Faith Anderson at 307-756-2141 if you have questions, need a shoebox, have items to donate, are looking for a local drop off location or would like to help pay the $9 per box shipping. Help us reach our goal of spreading joy to children around the world!

On September 7, Anderson went to Gillette to meet Dania Yadago, who had received a shoebox when she was a child. Dania inspired her audience with her story of growing up in a Middle Eastern country.

One year they began praying for something specific, a radio, and that year those prayers were answered when Dania received a small radio in an Operation Christmas Child shoebox. Her family escaped persecution and eventually was able to come to the United States.

Dania was invited to a shoebox packing event and was stunned to realize this is how she received her shoebox. Since then she has been packing shoeboxes and helps distribute OCC boxes all around the world.