Online jury management system available soon

Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice E. James Burke is pleased to announce that a new jury management system will soon be available to the citizens of Wyoming. The eJuror system will provide potential jurors the flexibility to communicate with the court online.

Jurors can complete and submit a juror questionnaire, update personal information, verify when they need to report for jury service, request jury service excusals, postponements and deferrals and upload documents for court review.

A summons will be mailed to the potential juror that will contain instructions detailing how to complete the questionnaire online using eJuror. For those jurors who are unable to use the online system, the ability to submit a paper questionnaire will still be available.

eJuror will be piloted in Platte County and Laramie County and will be available to jurors in those district and circuit courts in mid-February. The eJuror component is just a part of the AgileJury system that will cover the entire summons, selection and fulfillment process. This system will simplify jury management and will lessen the time, effort and administrative costs associated with the jury process.