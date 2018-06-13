Old Settlers’ Picnic celebrates history

Devils Tower area residents celebrate history with music and picnics at the Old Settlers’ Picnic on Sunday June 24. Festivities will begin at 12:30 p.m. in the picnic area at Devils Tower National Monument.

Pioneer gatherings at the Tower started during the 1890s. The men and women who settled the towns and ranches in the vicinity of Devils Tower were known as the Old Settlers, and the gathering became known as the Old Settlers’ Picnic. Over 4,000 people attended the picnic in 1934. The Old Settlers’ Picnic is an opportunity for local communities to recognize the pioneers of this unique area.

Each year the Devils Tower Natural History Association honors distinguished members of the community. This year’s honorees are Gerald and Jackie McInerney, Milo and Carmen Van Horn, Dean Conzelman and Betty Roberts.

Meet President Theodore Roosevelt, portrayed by Mr. Gib Young. Mr. Young has appeared before audiences from Boston to Seattle and from Houston to Marquette. He has had the honor of appearing at the White House, Mt. Rushmore National Memorial, Jewel Cave Natl. Monument, Washington’s Mt. Vernon, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, Lincoln Home National Historic Site, the Smithsonian’s American History Museum and Ft. Casper in Wyoming.

Enjoy the lively music of legendary Gigi Love. Visiting our National Parks and capturing the story of our parks through the power of song is Gigi Love’s passion.

Performing in the parks, communing with nature, learning about history and meeting the community within the parks created the soundscape for the national park songs. Gigi is a volunteer troubadour for the parks, and will be performing acoustic versions of her national park songs.

Bring a picnic lunch, your favorite beverage and enjoy a good, old-fashioned visit with family and friends. There will be cake, ice cream and games for all ages.

The Old Settlers’ Picnic is sponsored by the Devils Tower Natural History Association and Devils Tower National Monument. There will be free entrance into the monument. All programs are free of charge and may be changed due to inclement weather.