Numerous top finishes for Wolves track and field team

By Mary Hunter

The Moorcroft Wolves track and field team traveled to Douglas on Friday, April 20.

In the 100 meter dash, Grace Breaux got a seventh place finish with a time of 15.10. In the men’s 100 meter, Grayson Osmon got a sixth place finish with a time of 12.39 and Rowdy Pfeil got an eighth place finish with a time of 12.70.

In the 200 meter dash, Breaux again earned a seventh place finish with the time of 31.38; Amanda Otto earned an eighth place finish with the time of 31.72.

Osmon earned a second place finish with the time of 24.97 and Rowdy Pfeil earned eighth place with the time of 25.73 in the men’s 200 meter. Breaux yet again scored points for the Lady Wolves with a fifth place finish with a time of 1:08.95, Jordan Jones earned a seventh place finish with a time of 1:09.99.

In the 800 meter run, Hailey Jones raced for first place to finish with a time of 2:29.40. In the 1600 meter run, Jordan Jones excelled and took her own first place finish with a time of 5:51.48.

The 4×100 team of Otto, Marla Sproul, Kaelixte LeFave and Andrea Pfeil worked in tandem and earned a fourth place finish with the time of 58.77. The 1600 meter medley team of Tacey Fischbach, Andrea Pfeil, Jordan Jones and Hailey Jones ran away with first place with a time of 4:37.49.

Andrea Pfeil jumped to a height of 4’4″ to take third place in the high jump. Fischbach sailed through the air with a jump of 13’ 1.5″ to take sixth place in the long jump and Osmon leapt to a distance of 18’ 11″ and took fifth place in the men’s long jump.

In the triple jump, Tacey Fischbach hopped, skipped and jumped to take second place with a jump of 29’6.75″. In the weight throws, LeFave took sixth place with a toss of 82’2″ in the Discus.

On Saturday, the Wolves track team went to Upton for the Mick Tonkel Invite.

In the women’s 100 meter dash, Breaux took second with the time of 14.26, Otto took fourth with the time of 14.38, Sproul took fifth with the time of 15.30 and LeFave got sixth with the time of 15.33.

For the 200 dash, Otto took fourth place with a time of 29.56. Hailey Jones sprinted to a first place finish in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:02.67 and Breaux earned a fourth place finish with the time of 1:10.02.

Jordan Jones swiftly moved around the oval for half a mile and took first place in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:41.58 and then she turned around and won the 3200 with the time of 12:51.24.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Otto, LeFave, Sproul and Andrea Pfeil took second place with the time of 59.31. The 1600 medley relay team of Tacey Fischbach, Otto, Jordan Jones and Hailey Jones took first place with a time of 4:48.95.

In the high jump, Andrea Pfeil took third place with a jump of 4’4″ while Hailey Jones took third in the long jump with a leap of 15’ ½” and Tacey Fischbach took sixth with a jump of 13’ 5.5″. In the triple jump, Tacey Fischbach snagged a second place finish with a jump of 30’ 1/2″ and Tianne Fischbach captured a sixth place finish with a jump of 23’ 8.5″.

LeFave scored in the weight throws, taking seventh in the discus with a toss of 81’ 10″ and an eighth place finish in the shot put with a put of 28’ 4″.

In the men’s side of the meet, Osmon took second in the long jump with a leap of 19’7″and Rowdy Pfeil took seventh place with a leap of 17’ 6.75″. In the 100 meter dash, Osmon earned a second place finish with a time of 11.65 and Rowdy grabbed fifth place with a time of 12.32.

Osmon made an impressive run in the 100 meter dash, took the first place finish and pre-qualified for the state meet with a time of 23.26. Rowdy Pfeil ran a strong race and took third place with a time of 24.89.

Shane Bray ran his heart out and earned team points in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:48.84 and took a seventh place finish.

Next week, the Wolves will travel to Wright on Friday for the Scott Hardy Memorial Invitational and then head to Sturgis on Saturday for the Black Hills Track Classic.