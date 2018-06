A celebration of life for Norval Gene Waller will be held on June 16, 2018 at Clarenbach Park, south of his home in Sundance, Wyoming, following a memorial service at 10 a.m. at the Sundance United Methodist Church. He died at The Denver Hospice in Aurora, Colorado on November 8, 2017.

A full obituary was previously printed.