Ninth Old West Invitational Turkey Shoot this weekend

By Sarah Pridgeon

The ninth annual Old West Invitational Turkey Shoot will take place this weekend, bringing plenty of opportunity for observers to rub shoulders with around 100 fellow hunting enthusiasts, including a few celebrity guests. All proceeds from the event will be split evenly between the Wyoming Wildlife Foundation and the Greater Hulett Community Center.

As well as the main event, the weekend will also include the Annie Oakley shooting competition and rounds on the green at the Golf Club at Devils Tower.

The weekend’s events kick off on May 3 with a reception on Main Street at 5 p.m. and the Calcutta. The turkey shoot and Annie Oakley competition will begin the next morning at 10 a.m. at the Hulett rodeo grounds, open to the public to spectate, with lunch at 11 a.m. on Main Street.

Once all birds have been weighed and scorecards turned in, there will be a social hour on Main Street followed by a dinner and fundraiser in the tent.

“The Friday night fundraising auction and dinner is open to the public. There’s a social hour from 5 to 7 p.m. and dinner and the auction run from 7 to 10 p.m.,” says Crystal Mayfield, GHCC Coordinator.

“The special guests will be available that night at the dinner – they’ll be mingling about.”

The following day will see the hunting and Annie Oakley competitions continue. Social hour will again be held on Main Street from 5 p.m. with the awards banquet at 7 p.m.

“The awards banquet is on Saturday evening and that can be open to the public as well. That is at a different location: the Saturday evening is at the Greater Hulett Community Center,” says Mayfield.

“We’d love to have anyone who wants to come to the dinner and fundraiser.”

This year’s special guest list includes Governor Matt Mead; former Governor Mike Sullivan; competitive hunter Allen Treadwell; Director of Wyoming Game & Fish Scott Talbot; bow hunter and tournament archer Austin Jones, who was born with muscular dystrophy; Brigadier Generals Pat Burns and Gentry Boswell; Trent Siegle of Heartland Bowhunter; Dave Gates from Dakota Sportsmen TV; and wounded veterans William Masters III and Zach Johnson.

The turkey shoot is an exclusive event based on a one-shot turkey hunting competition. The Wyoming Wildlife Foundation uses its portion of the proceeds from the Old West Invitational Turkey Shoot for wildlife habitat projects around the state, while the Greater Hulett Community Center uses it half of the funds to maintain the center and provide services and support for local residents.