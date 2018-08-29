Ninth Heritage Round-Up coming soon

The ninth Heritage Round Up at West Texas Trail Museum is Saturday, September 8, 2018 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be wonderful live music so the evening may go much longer.

This year, the Moorcroft Historical Society (MHS) and Museum Director Cynthia Clonch decided to try something new. Ordinarily an artist draw and auction occurs during the round-up. However, in the spring an art show and auction will be conducted, so each event will occur separately. Although there will be no live auction, there will still be a silent auction highlighting unique gift baskets and delicious homemade pies.

On September 8, the Heritage Round-Up will begin at 5 p.m. with several activities to enjoy. There will be a horseshoeing demonstration conducted by Voy Cox, Dan Grace will present a Dutch Oven demonstration and Allison White will demonstrate butter churning.

Bill and Carol Dewey will share their beautiful horses and give buggy rides throughout the evening. Doug Mikkelsen will have his sheepherder wagon on display, taking you back in time.

There will also be a table with notebooks on historical ranches for guests to enjoy and, of course, live music throughout the evening performed by Travis and Aleena Kissack along with Joe Kissack and Neal Gray; also, JB King and Tom Knowlton will share their music for an evening of entertainment and fun.

The Dutch Oven supper will begin at 6 p.m. This year’s menu features Dutch Oven Cowboy stew, biscuits, cornbread, salads, Dutch Oven fruit cobbler, lemonade and iced tea.

Tickets can be purchased from any MHS board member or by contacting West Texas Trail Museum at 307-756-9300. All proceeds will benefit your historical West Texas Trail Museum, keeping the heritage of Moorcroft and the surrounding area alive and meaningful.