NEWWA Kid’s Education Day big hit

By Grace Moore

The Northeast Wyoming Walleye Association (NEWWA), a local club based out of Pine Haven with members from Gillette and Moorcroft as well, hosted more than 80 fifth graders with parents and siblings from Hulett, Moorcroft and Sundance for their first annual Kids’ Education Day last Friday.

The students arrived at 9:30 a.m. and were divided into smaller groups, who then attended one of six half hour stations for training in knot tying, minnow races, invasive species, water safety, fishing basics and finally, after the other classes, a boat ride. The day ended with the kids enjoying a hearty lunch and time to visit with their friends about the new things they had learned.

Moorcroft student Haden Bryant and his associates were adamant that what they learned will help them in the future. “It will really help us clean our boats, put on a life vest correctly and use throwables to save somebody’s life.”

“Tying fishing knots and being safe on a boat,” were a couple of points Craig Robinson and his companions’ remember from the day’s lessons.

The kids received gift certificates to Rocky Mountain Sports for fishing equipment to start their collection and a T-shirt.

The goal of the event is to educate the kids on water safety and to expose them to fishing and fun, explained Jason Otto of NEWWA. “Getting them out doors and interested in other thing besides computers and stuff like that,”

The moneys earned at the annual fish fry in Pine Haven supports this event, “giving back to the kids.” Otto assured the public that the very successful event will be back, “The kids all had a great time and we are definitely going to do this again next year.