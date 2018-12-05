New look for boys basketball season

By Coach Travis Santistevan

With just twelve practices heading into this season, the boys have worked hard. They have definitely embraced new coaches, new philosophies, new techniques and a new system of basketball.

Right now, one of our biggest strengths is their coach-ability and willingness to learn and work hard. The biggest thing we are looking to work on is to install this new system, change isn’t always easy.

It looks like we will have fourteen boys out for this season with ten of them returning members. We are looking forward to the season to see the progress we will make. The Wolves take on Burns December 6.