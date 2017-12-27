New fee rates at Devils Tower

Entrance fees at Devils Tower National Monument will increase begining January 2, 2018. The increase will align Devils Tower with the designated fee group for all national monuments, Fee Model Group #2.

In May, 2017, the National Park Service received direction that all parks not aligned with their designated fee group must begin the process to achieve compliance by 2018. Public meetings were held during August, 2017 in Hulett and Sundance, Wyoming.

Entrance Fees at Devils Tower Beginning January 2, 2018 – Vehicle (7 days): $20, Motorcycle (7 days): $15, Per Person/Bicycle (7 days): $10, Monument Annual Pass (good for one year from purchase date for pass holder and all vehicle occupants): $40, Annual Senior Pass: $20, Lifetime Senior Pass: $80.

The price will remain unchanged for the America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Annual Pass ($80). Military and Access Passes will remain free. All passes may be obtained at the monument entrance station. Questions concerning the passes may be directed to the monument fee supervisor at 467-5283 x 741.

Entrance fees have supported a wide range of projects which improve visitor experiences including trail maintenance, replacing flooring in historic structures, replacing campground fire grates and water hydrants, addressing traffic congestion and parking issues, and the monitoring/suppression of Mountain Pine Beetle, Entrance fees are not charged to persons under 16 years old, or holders of Senior, Access, or Military passes. These passes may be acquired at the park or online.

An NPS report shows that 498,000 visitors to Devils Tower National Monument in 2016 spent $39,646,100 in communities near the monument. That spending supported 500 jobs related to tourism.