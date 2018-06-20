New events coming to this year’s Jubilee

The Moorcroft Jubilee celebration started in 1965 in conjunction with Wyoming’s Diamond Jubilee. Some men in the community – Tom Davis, Don Williams, Joe Carmen, Gene Cox, and Jack Hughes, to name a few – thought it would be a great idea to celebrate the Jubilee, so they organized and hosted a barbecue, fun day and dance.

They started a tradition that has grown over the decades. The Moorcroft Area Chamber of Commerce now sponsors of Jubilee Days and continue to keep it flourishing.

This year’s Jubilee Days introduces some new events that are sure to attract the public. On Friday, July 14, rumor has it that Houdini is making an appearance at Robinson Park.

While folks and children are enjoying a pulled pork supper sponsored by Pinnacle Bank at 5:30 p.m., Houdini will be making his rounds. He will be attempting to lure you over to West Texas Trail Museum for a free performance at 7 p.m.

After Houdini’s entertaining performance, head back down town to a free street dance performed by Travis Kissack and Friends.

Get a good night’s sleep because Saturday, July 15 brings day-long events that branch into evening events and end with another street dance performed by the Paul Bogart Band.

A new event taking place on Saturday is a Branding Party at 2 p.m. in down town Moorcroft in front of Dewey’s. This is a wonderful opportunity for Moorcroft and the surrounding area ranches to display their brands. Come Saturday evening, at 7 p.m., these fine brand boards will be auctioned off.

Another new event taking place on Saturday is a Casserole Cook-Off. You’ve heard of a Chili Cook-Off, well, we introduce you to the first annual Casserole Cook-Off.

Chefs are asked to arrive at 5 p.m. and set up in the parking lot of Security Insurance in downtown Moorcroft. The public is invited to sample the delicious casseroles and cast their vote for their favorite.

This will set up similarly to the Soup Supper during the Harvest “Feastival” that the public enjoys so much. There will be two prizes for the Casserole Cook-Off.

The prize for Judge’s Choice is an overnight stay at the Deadwood Lodge and the prize for People’s Choice is an overnight stay at First Gold in Deadwood. These prizes are as enticing as the chefs’ casserole dishes.

This year’s theme is Moorcroft Historic Ranches – that’s WY! Come join your community for days of fun and activity, including the ranch rodeo, free chuckwagon breakfast, parade, free barbecue, ice cream social, non-denominational church service, splash bash, cornhole tournament, beer pong tournament, Texas Trail Cruisers Classic Car Show, family fun night, 3K color walk/run, bed races, Dr. Seuss and the Moorcroft High School Band.