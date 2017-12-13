New chief of services appointed at Game and Fish

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has a new chief of services. Dee Dee Hawk was selected chief after serving for 23 years in the Wildlife Forensics and Fish Health Laboratory, including 12 years as the director.

“I am humbled, honored and excited about the chance to serve the wildlife resource and the people of this great state as services division chief. I am fortunate to have inherited a team that cares deeply about the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and our mission. Services division is an integral part of Game and Fish, and I plan to make the most of this opportunity to move the division forward,” Hawk said.

Hawk is an established leader in the Game and Fish and recognized internationally for her work in wildlife forensics. Hawk graduated from both Game and Fish leadership programs in addition to the National Conservation Leadership Institute. Hawk was instrumental in the creation of the Society for Wildlife Forensic Science, an international organization which works to advance the discipline of wildlife forensics.

In 2010, Dee Dee was awarded the Department’s “Outstanding Leadership Award”, and in 2013 she received the Boone and Crockett Club Award, through the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, in recognition of outstanding advocacy of outdoor ethics.

“Dee Dee brings a great skill set and unique talents to this leadership position, and we wish her the best in this new role with the department,” said Scott Talbott, Game and Fish Director.

The Game and Fish services division oversees and maintains Commission-owned lands, property and infrastructure throughout the state, information technology and the Wildlife Forensics and Fish Health Laboratory.