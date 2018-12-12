Neighbors helping neighbors in Pine Haven

By Grace Moore

The Dessert Auction fundraiser to benefit the Pine Haven Food Pantry, recently held at “R” Place, entertained more than 50 guests and raised over $3000, which will be used to fill Christmas baskets this season and, according to Pat Heinz, will help to maintain the pantry for a couple of years purchasing staple food items.

Heinz and associate Marsha Ohs are going a step above to make the baskets festive starting with green and red oval tubs lined with Christmas towels before adding “goodies, socks, gloves, coffee mugs with coffee/hot chocolate/tea, some nice candies, lotions, chap stick/lip gloss, etc. The food items will be a scale above the usual, too; real butter is ordered from Paradise Foods and other nice holiday food items will be added and a larger gift certificate to Paradise Foods. The gift cards are provided by Royal Neighbors of America, our consistent sponsor of the pantry.”

The Pine Haven Food Pantry does not receive any government assistance and is completely subsidized by donations. They are extremely limited on storage space so appreciate monetary contributions to buy the items they need.