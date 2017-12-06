By Grace Moore

West Texas Trail Museum invites everyone to come enjoy the beautiful nativity scenes on loan for the holiday season by local resident, Penny Altaffer. She loaned 138 of her wonderful nativity scenes for people to share her joy in the unique display.

There are scenes from Holland, Peru, Ecuador, Mexico, Ireland, the holy land, Africa and home; the scenes are made of cloth, wood, porcelain, glass and more, both classical homage and light hearted.

A table was set up at a youngster’s level specifically so children can touch, play and ask questions, according to Museum Director Cynthia Clonch.

The more delicate mediums are set behind glass to be seen and not touched. One of the scenes is stitched into the Christmas tree skirt and another is so small it resides in a music box. There are scenes within snow globes and stained glass.

Penny has collected nativity scenes for more than 40 years and has many more scenes at home. Their son, James, made a wooden scene with sticker stars when he was in the Cub Scouts; he now lives with his own family in Australia.

The larger porcelain figures behind glass was a gift from Penny’s sister. Every piece has a story. People will be able to enjoy this plethora of nativity scenes until January 6.