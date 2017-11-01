National parks looking to increase fees

By Sarah Pridgeon

The National Park Service (NPS) has hit the news with its proposal for a peak season fee increase at some of America’s most visited destinations. While Yellowstone and Grand Teton are among the 17 national parks listed for the possible increase, Crook County’s most famous landmark is not.

However, Devils Tower may soon implement its own fee bump; not to shore up funding for maintenance like the 17 popular parks, says Dawn Woodruff, Devils Tower National Monument, but to stay in line with NPS’s national pricing model.

“They are two separate things,” explains Woodruff. “This increase has to do with our designation as a national park. We’re designated as a national monument and all national monuments are supposed to be at $20.”

In January this year, fees were increased at the Tower to bring it in line with the group one level of the NPS pricing model. A national monument, however, should be in the second tier.

For the Tower, that meant moving up a level. Though the monument had already gone through the public process for an increase, Woodruff says, it was necessary to repeat the exercise to ensure the monument is in the right place.

The increase would see fees increase from $15 to $20 per vehicle, $7 to $10 per person and $10 to $15 per motorcycle, with an annual pass increasing from $30 to $40. If approved, Devils Tower entrance fees will be raised in January, 2018.

The increase is expected to help Devils Tower National Monument maintain the visitor experience.

“We understand that no one likes fee increases, but this fee revenue is critical in funding a wider variety of visitor services, facility improvement projects and resource protection efforts,” says Superintendent Tim Reid.

According to statistics from NPS, the Tower welcomed just under half a million visitors in 2016, contributing $39.65 million to local communities and supporting 500 jobs. Fee revenues are described as a critical funding source for Devils Tower, with 80 percent remaining at the monument and the rest of the funds distributed among the national parks that do not collect fees.

Those who responded to the call for public comment did not appear to disagree, Woodruff says.

“There were not a lot of comments, but the ones that did come in were favorable for it,” she nods.

For the Devils Tower increase, public comments on the proposed increase were collected until August 31 and public meetings took place in Hulett and Sundance the same month. A decision has yet to be announced, says Woodruff, but is expected soon.

“If it does go into force, it will take place on the first of the year, so we have to be prepared for that,” she says.

Meanwhile, the reasoning behind the proposed increase at the 17 popular national parks is that, along with revised fees for commercial tours, it would generate badly needed revenue for improvements to aging infrastructure, including roads, bridges, campgrounds and water lines.

According to NPS, the increase would only be implemented during peak visitor seasons – the busiest five seasons of the year for each park – and would affect Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks, as well as Arches, Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands, Denali, Glacier, Grand Canyon, Olympic, Sequoia & Kings Canyon, Yosemite, and Zion.

Those wishing to comment on the proposal may do so until November 23 at parkplanning.nps.gov/proposedpeakseasonfeerates. Written comments can be sent to 1849 C Street, NW, Mail Stop: 2346 Washington, DC 20240.