Submitted by Faith Anderson

The Moorcroft FCCLA Chapter is fired up for National FCCLA Week, February 12-16. Chapter and district officer Taylor Reynolds is jamming the week full of fun activities for the Moorcroft High School students.

The MHS Week’s theme is “Get !NSPIRED With FCCLA Week”. Activities for the week are:

Monday, February 12 is promo day where we announce the Cell Phones for Soldiers contest – each homeroom competes to see who can raise the most cell phones to donate. Once they donate them, people work on the cell phones and get them working. They are then given to soldiers so they can communicate with their families. Also on Monday will be Trivia at Lunch. Each student who answers a question correctly gets a Smarty.

Tuesday, February 13 is Moorcroft FCCLA’s Careers in Action day, and the FCCLA program Say Yes to FCS Day. Each homeroom will take a career test and a winner will be announced at the end of the day. Tuesday is also National Family Consumer Science Educator Day.

Wednesday, February 14 is Say Thanks day. FCCLA members will sell Valentine’s Day Balloons to show appreciation for others.

February 15 is Make an Impact Thursday where members will gather all of the phones from the homerooms to see who raised the most, and donate them to cellphonesforsoldiers.com so soldiers can have a lifeline to contact their families.

Last, but not least, Friday February 16th is Unite In Red day. All the students and staff are encouraged to wear red and they will take a school picture.

We hope all the students at MHS will join us in this fun week where we celebrate FCCLA. FCCLA is an organization with over 164,000 members from over 5,300 chapters throughout the nation.

Students in this organization are engaged in career exploration and leadership development and support FACS education. There are many learning and leadership opportunities in this organization. Students from 7-12 grade can join FCCLA, so contact the chapter adviser, Mrs. Darcy Sams, today.