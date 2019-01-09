Moorcroft students compete in GeoBee

By MK-8 principal Theresa Brown

Moorcroft K-8 held its school (National Geographic GeoBee) Geography Bee Friday, January 4 boasting 16 participants from grades four through eight.

Winners are as follows:

Lorenzo Cherry stood in first place; Donnie Conner, second; and Gus Robertson, third.

The annual Nation Geographic GeoBee is a geography competition designed to inspire and reward students’ curiosity about the world. Questions cover not only geography, but also cultures, physical features, history and earth science. Friday’s school-level competition was the first round.

The National Geographic Society developed the GeoBee in 1989 in response to concern about the lack of geographic knowledge among young people in the US. Over more than three decades, 120 million students have learned about the world through participation in the GeoBee.

School champions, including Lorenzo Cherry, will take an online qualifying test; up to 100 of the top test scorers in each state then become eligible to compete in their State GeoBee. The winners of the state GoeBees receive an all-expenses-paid trip to National Geographic Society Headquarter in Washington, D.C., next May to participate in the GeoBee national championship, competing for cash prizes, scholarships and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galapagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour II.