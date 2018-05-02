Moorcroft student recognized in Seal contest

Wyoming Secretary of State Ed Buchanan has announced the winners of his Office’s “Great Seal Contest.” Among the honorable mentions was Ana Lopez of the Moorcroft K-8.

Every entry that was chosen as an “Honorable Mention” is eligible for the “Fan Favorite Award.” The winners of this award will be determined by the public on the Secretary of State’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/wyosos. Every award recipient will receive a set of stickers featuring their winning Seal.

The Contest commemorates the 125th year Anniversary of the Great Seal of the State of Wyoming.

The Secretary of State is the custodian of the Great Seal under the Wyoming Constitution, and the contest encouraged students to learn about the Seal’s design and creation, and its important place in Wyoming’s history.

“The Great Seal of the State of Wyoming is 125 years old this year. I am so impressed that to celebrate this anniversary, my Office received hundreds of entries as part of our Great Seal Contest. It was fantastic to see all that our Great Seal represents including ‘Equal Rights’ and the pillars of our state’s economy – mining and agriculture – brought into Wyoming classrooms for the Seal’s 125th Anniversary. I congratulate the winners and every student that participated, and I hope to visit some of the participating classes before the end of the school year,” said Secretary Buchanan.

The contest consisted of two separate competitions. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade were asked to color the Seal; and students in 4th and 5th grade designed their own Seal to represent what Wyoming means to them.

The Great Seal is used to represent the sovereign authority of the State of Wyoming. The Seal’s design includes a woman in the center holding a banner proclaiming ‘Equal Rights,’ symbolizing Wyoming as the first government to grant to women the right to vote and to hold office.

On top of the pillars rest lamps from which burn the Light of Knowledge and scrolls encircling the two pillars bear the words ‘Oil,’ ‘Mines,’ ‘Livestock,’ and ‘Grain.’