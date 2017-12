These Moorcroft sons graduated from the University of Wyoming on December 16. Ryan Baker, son of Paul and Kelli Baker, received a BS in Business Finance; Kenny Sisson, son of Les Sisson and Kelli Donahue, received a BS in Business Management; Luke Lovett, son of Luke and Lisa Lovett, received a BS in Business Management; and Joseph Clonch, son of Don and Cynthia Clonch received a BS in Marketing.

Baker, Lovett and Clonch are 2014 graduates of Moorcroft High School and Sisson graduated from MHS in 2013.