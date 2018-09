By Jennifer Linn

The Moorcroft Wolves girls varsity team all performed well at this very fast meet in Rapid City on Friday, September 21. Their hard work at practice is really starting to pay off.

Hailey Jones ended in eighth place overall with a time of 19:31 (career PR); Jordan Jones powered through for 13th overall, 20:01 (career PR); and Amasa Gerstner did not place, but improved her time with a 28:01 (PR this season).